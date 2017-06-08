Conservative students, I’m talking to you

Oscar once made fun of Angela because her boyfriend was only a state senator, a position that, according to Oscar, is utterly meaningless. Sorry to break it to you Oscar, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

State and local lawmakers hold a lot of power over each and every individual’s daily life, from the cost of groceries to one’s ability to defend one’s home and family.

Based on recent legislative sessions, it is clear the Idaho legislator has abandoned its conservative values.

Conservative students at BYU-Idaho, it is time to stand up and demand your values be represented by the legislature.

Don’t think you can’t make a stand. If you’ve lived in Idaho for at least 30 days, you can vote.

If so-called Idaho Republicans continue to sell out their values to the establishment, we need to vote their pompous backsides out of office in favor of actual conservatives who know who they work for.

In an attempt to protect the status quo and maintain politics as usual, Idaho legislators have continued to spend money like there’s no tomorrow, raise taxes and reject conservative policies.

This trend is not only centered around the legislature but around the governor’s office as well.

Following the minority opinion, Idaho Governor Butch Otter vetoed a highly favorable repeal of the Idaho grocery tax, a decision that has led to a lawsuit from some steadfast conservatives.

The justification for rejecting such a conservative policy? Grocery taxes are the most stable form of revenue for the state.

All that mattered was funding for the state, with no thought for its citizens who have to foot the bill.

Not only has this Legislature refused to cut taxes, they have even raised taxes in certain areas.

Not long ago, Idahoans were hit with a seven percent raise in gas taxes. The faulty bill was passed at 1:20 a.m.

Despite greater than projected increases in revenue, the legislature has kept the state indebted to the federal government. Just this year, Idaho had cut down its $900 million debt in garvee bonds owed to the federal government down to $500 million. In this legislative session, they took out another $300 million GARVEE bond loan, raising the debt close to where it was originally.

The kicker is, this year’s surplus in state revenue would have been sufficient to cover the financial need without any assistance from the federal government.