Construction continues in Rexburg

REXBURG, ID — Road construction projects from the summer are almost complete.

For the majority of the summer, Fourth South Street and the accompanying roundabout have been closed due to a storm drain project, which has been impeding the flow of traffic on the way to campus. The project was finished on Sep. 8, four days before the beginning of the fall semester.

The Rexburg City Water Project, which was originally proposed at a City Council meeting on Feb. 2, 2015, is in its final stages and will be worked on through the rest of the year, according to Rexburg.org.

This project will strengthen Rexburg’s infrastructure and fix leaking pipes under roads. In turn, this means that roads around Rexburg will continue to be dug up as crews replace these pipes with PVC pipes, according to Rexburg.org.

“The PVC lines will last well over 100 years … the new wells that are proposed should last well over 100 years,” according to the City Council Minutes from Feb. 2.