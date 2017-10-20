Conversation on suicide prevention and support coming to Rexburg

Saturday, on Oct. 21, Madison High School will be hosting a community conversation on suicide prevention and support. The Building Hope Today organization prepared the event and it will be from 1-3 p.m.

According to the Building Hope Today website, the organization is a non-profit whose mission is to create awareness of the prevalence of childhood sexual abuse, reveal its lasting effects and to safeguard those at risk on their path toward “a hope-filled tomorrow.”

The Building Hope Today organization believes everybody has a role to play in preventing suicide. This event is being held to help family and friends understand and support their loved ones during difficult times.

The organization provides a national suicide prevention hotline available 24/7 for loved ones to call: 1-800-273-8255.