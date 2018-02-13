Cookies and Cleaning: Students show appreciation for I-Center through volunteer service

Ashcraft is one of the many custodial team leads that participates and helps direct the clean-up.

“I think it important that the students are involved because there is no way our crews could do it without them,” said Brad Ashcraft a sophomore studying Mechanical engineering. “They save us 2 or 3 days worth of work.”

Every Tuesday the BYU-Idaho Center opens its doors to fill students with the spirit of devotional. This results in a need for clean-up work and a custodial staff. Instead of employing a larger staff, BYU-I invites students to participate in maintaining the building. Each week single and married student wards are asked to provide volunteers.

Arthur Watson and Shayna Snaders ready to get cleaning. “Do we look like Ghostbusters?” said Watson.

Every Tuesday evening at 6:45 p.m. students gather together to have an opening prayer and spiritual thought before volunteering their time to help with cleaning.

“This is a dedicated building,” said Elder Luke, one of the service missionaries assigned to help in the I-center. “We hope you treat it as such. There’s a spirit in this building that is unique to this building. We appreciate your service so much. We hope you enjoy serving and mingling.”

Then they are divided into teams and assigned jobs. Depending on how many volunteers attend, the entire I-Center auditorium can be cleaned in under 45 minutes. Refreshments are also served to help encourage students to volunteer.

“I came because they asked me to,” said Arthur Watson, a freshman studying biology. “But then I heard there was free food, and that is an incentive that I’m willing to come for.”

Watson and his friend, Shayna Sanders, a freshman studying music, showed up to help for the first time Tuesday night.

“I signed up to help because my roommate encouraged me,” Sanders said. “It’s just something to help me get away from school work.”