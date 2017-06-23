‘Covfefe’ blows up through social media

If you have been on social media the past few weeks, chances are you have seen the word “Covfefe” or the phrase “Cracking open a cold one with the boys” at least once. Used as reposts, variations and even memes, popular words and phrases like these are shared at an immeasurable rate, becoming popular overnight.

The “Cracking open a cold one with the boys” phrase is about relaxing with a beer, and according to a Buzzfeed article, was coined by a Facebook page in 2015.

“Back then, it had a pretty standard, albeit above normal, meme audience,” the article explained. “Now, it’s hard to spend 10 minutes on social media without seeing a ‘crack open a cold one with the boys’ meme somewhere.”

Popular online concepts like “FOMO,” or the fear of missing out, “Covfefe,” from President Donald Trump’s Twitter post and “Yaaaaaas” have been widely shared and turned into memes for no apparent reason.