WATCH: Cross-training available on campus

Do you want to be ripped? Are you tired of postponing your weight-loss goals or getting toned? BYU-Idaho’s cross-training classes will get you there in no time.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, cross-training classes are starting. Two classes are running from 6 -7 p.m. and 7 – 8 p.m.

“We have great coaches here that have been doing these workouts for a while and know how to teach and train people. We go through the movements of gymnastics movements and powerlifting movements ” said Alyssa Marquez, a sophomore studying Public Heath.

Mckenna Confer, a sophomore studying child development, said the gym is like a second home to her.

Don’t miss this opportunity of getting free lifting lessons from trainers with years of experience. Cross–training classes are free for BYU-I students.