Students experience culture shock at BYU-Idaho

Rodolfo Sanguino, a freshman studying construction management, traveled all the way from Mexico to study here at BYU-Idaho. There were many things he had to adjust to and culture differences that surprised him.

Q: What made you decide to continue your education here at BYU-I?

A: I wanted a chance to change my life and add meaning, so BYU-I seemed like the best place for me to do that. Also, the professors here care more about the students and their success more than they do in Mexico.

Q: What would you say is the biggest difference between Mexico and Rexburg?

A: The weather for sure. Here, I am freezing! In Mexico the temperature was always very hot.

Q: What do you wish you could bring from Mexico to Rexburg?

A: Honestly, just my family and friends. It’s hard being so far away from them.

Q: What do you like most about the USA that you wish you had in Mexico?

A: I wish Mexico had the same security that is here. In Mexico, you can’t even ride your bicycle around the city without fear of extreme danger.

Spencer Rafada, a freshman studying computer engineering, also came to BYU-I from another country. He is from the Philippines. There were a couple of things he noticed were different and a lot of things he misses from back home.

Q: What is the biggest difference you’ve noticed between the Philippines and here? A: The weather and food. I love the weather, but sometimes I just don’t like that it is so cold. I really need to prepare for winter soon. Food is not that different, but I miss rice, so I have to substitute it with potatoes a lot, but it’s still good.

Q: What is the biggest difference between BYU-I and the school system in the Philippines?

A: System wise, it’s pretty much the same as how the system from my former college. Culture wise, it is very different. Here at BYU-Idaho, you can talk and interact with almost everyone. It is true that BYU-Idaho is a big family and everyone is a part of it.

Q: What was the hardest thing to adjust to?

A: Knowing that my close friends, the one-call-away friends, are not one call away anymore when we want to hang out and do some fun and dumb things.

Q: What do you like most about America that you wish you had in the Philippines? A: I like how everyone follows the rules even though they could ignore and break them, specifically traffic rules. Also, there is a much cleaner environment.

Bruno Valente, a freshman studying exercise physiology, is from Brazil. He too noticed many differences between his home country and America.

Q: What made you decide to come to BYU-I for college?

A: At first when I was younger, before my mission, I really wanted to be a soccer player in the USA, and BYU was a way to make my dream come true. But after my mission, my mind changed, and now I just want to study at BYU because I believe that here I can gain knowledge with quality, and the idea that I’m in a foreign country is exciting also.

Q: What do you miss the most from Brazil that you wish you could bring here to Rexburg?

A: I miss my family, my whole family. Also, I miss my friends, the jokes, the food, to speak my own language and the climate.

Q: How is the food different?

A: Here in the U.S., the time to eat is different. Dinner is too early, and lunch is not the main meal. In Brazil, we usually eat a great meal in the lunch, also in the dinner. Actually, we Brazilians eat a lot. The food here is more fast food and cheaper, so it is easier to get fat. In Brazil, the fast food is expensive, so it is harder to get fat. For example, I didn’t go to McDonalds very often, so I was healthier. We have a variety of fruits, and we eat more fish and chicken. Also, we have the best barbecue ever — sorry.

Q: After you finish college, do you want to move back to Brazil?

A: To be honest, no. I really like the quality of life here in America. I would like to go back to Brazil to visit my family often, though.