Current UVU president prepares to lead an LDS mission

After almost nine years of service, Matthew Holland, president of the Utah Valley University, will leave his obligations to serve as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to Deseret News, Holland will preside over an English-speaking mission but was not assigned a specific location yet. The announcement happened on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Holland will continue his role as the UVU president until early June 2018. His service as mission president will start in July. Holland said serving in UVU has been an honor and “daily joy.”

“The experience of building a thriving university around a community college has been one of the great causes in higher education and I couldn’t be more pleased about the impact this powerful, dual-mission model has had in making a quality, college degree more affordable, accessible and relevant,” Holland said, according to UVU’s press release. “At the same time, I absolutely cherish my faith and am so honored and grateful for this unexpected privilege to serve in this new ecclesiastical role.”

According to Deseret News, UVU is considered the largest school in Utah, since 2015.

“We have been fortunate to have Matt Holland serving as president of UVU for nearly nine years,” said Daniel W. Campbell, chair of the Utah Board of Regents and former chair of UVU’s board of trustees, to Desert News. “It has been a remarkable period of growth and development. Matt and Paige’s service has been exceptional. We will miss them greatly but wish them well in their future endeavors. They will always be part of the UVU community.”

Deseret News informed Holland is the son of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, who is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and a former president of BYU.