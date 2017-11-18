The dancers behind Extravadance

This article and photos are by Frankie Canseco
Sweat, blood and tears. Dancers put numerous hours into Extravadance. “Between auditions, rehearsal, choreographing, planning, advertising and outside practice we’ve put in well over 170 hours of work into this show,” said Pono Kaneao a senior studying dance.
When it comes to dress rehearsal and the show, the dancers need to manage changing their costumes quick and smooth to keep the show flowing.
“When I started dancing at BYU-Idaho it was just for fun. I had no intention of dancing academically. Dance was just something that I have done in the past and I decided that I wanted to keep doing it for fun. I took some classes and I came to Extravadance my first semester and fell in love with it and decided that this is what I wanted to do.”-Brendan Baker, a senior studying dance
“Extravadance was an opportunity to perform. I haven’t really done too much performing, rather I always competed. I was really excited to get on stage and to just try different aspects of dancing, other than in class and competing… The stress levels is a heavy load. Because I’ve done Extravadance so much and it’s something that I love; I do not think of it as a stress level or a heavy load. This is my life. I have formed my life around it.”- Katelyn Frankenberry, a senior studying dance
“My first Extravadance was when in the fall of 2011, so about 5 years ago. My freshman semester, I hear about the colligate company and said why not try out for the ball room team. I didn’t think I was going to make it the first shot but I made it and have done it ever since.”-Mason Van Katwyk, a senior studying public health