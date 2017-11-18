The dancers behind Extravadance

“Extravadance was an opportunity to perform. I haven’t really done too much performing, rather I always competed. I was really excited to get on stage and to just try different aspects of dancing, other than in class and competing… The stress levels is a heavy load. Because I’ve done Extravadance so much and it’s something that I love; I do not think of it as a stress level or a heavy load. This is my life. I have formed my life around it.”- Katelyn Frankenberry, a senior studying dance