How do you keep dating your spouse?

Why is it important to date your spouse?

“When you’re married, it’s very easy to fall into a routine of spending time together and thinking that it’s ‘continuing courtship’”, said Steven Anderson, a BYU-Idaho alumnus. “You go to the store together; you watch Netflix and eat meals together; you spend lots of casual time together, but those activities don’t put a priority on your spouse.”

Matt Brockbank, a senior studying advanced vehicle systems, said dating causes you to be constantly thinking of your significant other and continuing that practice after marriage helps that selfless behavior.

“Having specific dates and times set aside for no purpose other than your spouse are the moments that really serve as ways to strengthen your relationship and remind you of why you chose each other in the first place,” Anderson said.

According to focusonthefamily.com, date night is a way to make sure you and your spouse connect positively and spend time together regularly.

“Since we are Mormon and do not live with our significant other before marriage, there is still lots to get to know,” said Kellie Brockbank, a senior studying biology. “It’s impossible to know someone perfectly because, as life happens, we change and so it takes constant effort to know someone.”

Brockbank said she and her husband barely liked any of the same things when they first started dating, but now they both enjoy doing each other’s favorite activities together.

There are small and simple things that can be done to keep the romance alive in marriage.

“We like to go on hikes or drives; try to get lost somewhere without a plan; or even weekend road trips and camping,” Brockbank said. “Ultimately we take turns choosing what we want to do, so we have been dancing, to batting cages, bowling, sledding etc.”

According to psychologytoday.com, even going to bed at the same time helps partners keep a connection.

Other cheap and simple things to do to keep the romance alive include sending flirty texts to each other throughout the day, dressing up for a homemade dinner in and making sure to plan at least one specific date each month to spend time together.

According to spousedates.com, dating is cheaper than counseling or divorce and can even create a healthy model for future children.

Free couples counseling is available at the Student Health Center on campus.