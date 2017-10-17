Dating diaries: Horror stories second edition

In honor of the spookiest month of the year, why not indulge in some of the most horrifying dating endeavors from BYU-I students.



1. A Terrifying Rejection

“It was my fifth date with this girl, and it looked like it was getting serious. We went to a movie, and she insisted on seeing a movie about sharks. I am terrified of sharks. The whole movie, I was horrified and needed to hold something, so naturally I asked to hold her hand. She said no. We had gone on five dates together, and she wouldn’t even let me hold her hand; plus I was scared out of my mind throughout the whole movie.” -A senior studying political science.

2. A Swing in the Wrong Direction

“It was my first date I had ever been on and I wanted to do something that seemed athletic but didn’t require any athleticism at all, so we went Frisbee golfing. On the first hole, I was winding up to throw, and I’m so terrible at it that I ended up hitting her in the back of the head. I learned that I apparently had a really good arm for throwing because she had to get an icepack from the managers and hold it on her head for the rest of the date. That also wasn’t the only time I accidently hurt someone on a date.” -A freshman studying art.

3. A Series of Unfortunate Events

“This guy asked me out on a group date, but when he came to pick me up, he informed me that the group date wasn’t going to start for another couple of hours and it was just us for now. He decided to blindfold me and lead me to the Manwaring Center, where we played games. He also sang songs and tried to salsa dance with me. Finally, we went to his apartment where the other couples were and we watched a movie. The entire time, he was trying to cuddle, but I just felt so uncomfortable. When the movie was over, I tried to make a run for it, but he insisted on walking me home. When we got to my door, I said goodnight and turned to go in, but he spun me around and planted his mouth on mine. I immediately pulled back, ran inside and locked the door.” -A sophomore studying communication.

4. Fourth Time’s the Charm

“There is a meteor shower that happens every August and I figured that that would be a super cool and fun date. I tried it three different times, three different years, with three different girls and it went wrong every single time. The first time, it was too cloudy to see anything. The second time, the girl thought stargazing on a first date was too romantic so she refused to go. And the third time, I had broken my leg a few days before and on the way to pick her up, I was extremely nauseous. After pulling over a few times, I had to cancel.” -A junior studying mechanical engineering.

5. Love Sick in the Worst Way

“I went on a date with this guy that I really liked, and he took me to a fairly fancy restaurant. The food was delicious, but on the drive back home, my stomach did not agree. I couldn’t hold it in any longer and forced him to pull over. I got out of the car and relieved myself while my date did his best to shield me from oncoming traffic. To add to my ever embarrassing horror, there was no toilet paper. My date kindly handed me his sweatshirt and when I was done, we left it on the side of the road. It was the worst experience of my life but I’m just glad that my date was nice about it.” -A junior studying English.

6. The Roommate Intrusions

“This guy asked me out and said he’d make us dinner at his apartment. I thought it’d be a pretty casual thing because we were pretty good friends. However, I walked inside and the lights were off except for a couple of candles on the kitchen table, which was set for two. One by one, as we were eating, each of his roommates came out, dished up some food and said something like, ‘You are so lucky. he’s such a great guy.’ or ‘Don’t break his heart!’ and then proceeded to walk back to their bedrooms.” -A sophomore studying accounting.

7. The Wedding Planner

“It was my first date with this girl, and at dinner, she literally started planning our wedding. She was asking me how many people I thought from my side would come and then how many groomsmen I would want. I didn’t know what to do, so I answered her but kept referencing to the very far future and with whoever my future wife would be. Then she proceeded to tell me what kind of rings she likes and how she wants to be proposed to. It was so awkward, and I didn’t know how to tell her that I wasn’t going to marry her.” -A senior studying business management.