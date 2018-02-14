Dating horror stories to get anyone out of the Valentine’s Day mood

Valentine’s Day is a time to spend with those you love. However, most people have to go on bad dates before they find the person they want to spend Valentine’s Day with. Here are some of those stories:

1. The Mistaken Proposal

“I went on a first date with a guy to a restaurant. When the check came, he looked surprised and said, ‘there’s a ring on our check.’ It wasn’t his, but the waitress thought he was proposing. Someone else was supposed to propose that night and they put the ring on our check instead of his. Needless to say, the rest of the dinner was really awkward.”

2. First impressions are tough

“We go longboarding and get custard. The whole night he asks if I want to know what he first thought of me. He says he’ll tell me at the end of the night. Then we go to his apartment to watch YouTube videos. He keeps putting his hands down my knee-high boot, grabbing my calf, even though I tell him not to. He kept asking, ‘Do you have a sword down here?’ He does this a few times and I finally say ‘You wanna see my sword?’ He goes ‘YEAH!’ pretty enthusiastically. I whip out my pocket knife I keep on me and he goes bug-eyed on me and backs off. Took me home soon after and I say, ‘Well, what did you think when you first saw me?’ He says he’ll tell me if I give him a kiss. I said, ‘I ain’t that curious,’ and I open my door to leave. He convinced me to give him a hug first and I never talked to him again. Moral of the story: If you feel uncomfortable on a date, whip out a knife.”

3. Keep your eyes open

“I organized a picnic with a classic basket and all the food. It was a really great day to just lay down and relax, so that’s what we did. I nodded off for a second and then I started feeling a knife poking my back repeatedly and quickly. When I looked at her, she said, ‘You had better not fall asleep or I’ll make sure I stab you.’ I didn’t believe her but she said something else that made me believe her as she poked my back harder. I stayed sitting up the rest of the date. I dated her for another few years.”

4. Is it over yet?

“I had just broken up with an ex. I really wasn’t ready to date. But I wanted to get out and have some fun. I went with my roommate and her boyfriend and his roommate. He seemed like a nice guy. But through the whole night, he was really touchy-feely. He would touch my leg and run his hands down my arms. He even kicked me in the butt. When it was time to pay for dinner, I told him it was okay if I paid for my own. He said, ‘No, it’s OK, I got it.’ We got home and I just felt weird. I just wanted the night to be over. So I made some excuse up and excused myself. His way of saying goodbye was to pick me up so our eyes would meet. I asked multiple times for him to put me down. And he didn’t until he felt like it. We exchanged numbers because I felt bad for him. A week later, he started harassing me saying I owed him dinner because he paid for me. He wouldn’t leave me alone until I paid him my share of dinner. Worst dating experience of my life!”

5. Date with Death

“I met this guy on Tinder. He told me we were going out by R mountain to do a bonfire. He seemed nice enough; he had packed blankets, a water jug and fire starter stuff. He was also dressed to hike. I did not dress to hike. We were walking across a canal and he said, ‘What would you do if I pushed you in here?’ I looked at him and literally said, ‘um … DIE?’ He took us off the trail and asked me, ‘What kind of service do you get out here on your phone?’ I said, ‘Perfect service. All bars.’ He was a bit ahead of me and he turns around and says, ‘This would be the perfect place to kill someone.’ I fell back further from him intentionally and texted my best friend at my apartment and said, ‘Call me with a serious emergency.’ Then the phone rings and my roommate is like, ‘Our roommate is choking on popcorn. You need to come to the hospital.’ I didn’t think he could hear her, so I said, ‘My roommate is choking on peanuts. I need to get to the hospital.’ And he goes, ‘I thought she said popcorn.’ I said, ‘The popcorn had peanut oil on it and she is going into anaphylactic shock.’ We finally make it down and these two trucks pull in. They drive over to where we are running out. He told us he was an off-duty officer. My date then asks the officer to take him back to Rexburg so that I can go to the hospital. I walk over to my car, pull his stuff out, give it to him, get back in my car and drive away faster than ever.”