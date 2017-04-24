Dating without the extra pressure

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a devotional at BYU-Idaho recently, in which he focused briefly on dating and relationships.

“Push yourself to develop one-on-one friendships — young men with young women, and young women with young men,” Elder Andersen said. “You don’t need to think every friendship will necessarily develop into romance, but much will be discovered in the one-on-one interaction.”

Dating is important, according to Elder Andersen. In a small town like Rexburg, how can BYU-I students get creative with their dates?

“I did a drive-in movie night in the living room for a date once,” said Porter Justus, a senior studying theater.

Justus said he and his date made cars out of cardboard boxes and sat inside them in front of the television.

“Most of the time I just try and wing it,” Justus said. “But sometimes I’ll go online and look up date ideas.”

Jordyn Gilbert, a sophomore studying early childhood education, said she is a big fan of finding date ideas on Pinterest.

“Pinterest is where I go to find ideas,” Gilbert said. “I also hear about other people having creative dates, and I’m like, ‘I want that’.”

Benjamin Jacobsen, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies, said he gets most of his date ideas from advertisements for fun activities on campus and around town.

“I saw an advertisement to decorate Valentine’s Day cookies, so I took my girlfriend to that,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen said it is important to be aware of the activities happening in the area, so the person planning the date can take advantage of the area and make a date out of it.

“Last October, there was an advertisement for a pumpkin patch with a pumpkin cannon and hayride, so I took a date to that as well,” Jacobsen said.

Picnics are a creative and affordable date, according to ldsliving.com. But how can we have a picnic when it’s cold outside?

“If the weather doesn’t permit an outdoor picnic, lay out a blanket on the floor and eat in the living room,” according to ldsliving.com.

Justus said he would like to try something adventurous on a date. He said he always loves going on long drives with his wife.

Taking long drives is a creative way to get out of the house, according to ldsliving.com.

“Take a look at nature or local scenery,” according to ldsliving.com. “Find changing leaves in the fall, flowers blooming in the spring, and so on. Remember to bring some treats in case you get hungry.”

Gilbert said she has always wanted to go stargazing on a date.

“I want to go stargazing because if you drive far enough into the mountains, you can definitely see stars,” Gilbert said. “It’s beautiful.”

The For the Strength of Youth pamphlet reminds young adults that dating is sacred and something we are called to do.

“In cultures where dating is acceptable, it can help you learn and practice social skills, develop friendships and eventually find an eternal companion,” according to the For the Strength of Youth pamphlet.

Gilert said although dating is hard, it is always rewarding.