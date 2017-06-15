David Archuleta to showcase new music in Pocatello

David Archuleta is coming back to Idaho for a concert, featuring Nathan Pacheco.

They will be performing in Pocatello at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, two days before the concert in Pocatello, he was enjoying his day off by traveling and resting at truck stops. For weeks, he said he has been practicing his songs on a daily basis with very few breaks.

Archuleta’s newest EP, Orion, was released on May 19, according to davidarchuleta.com. He said he plans to perform some well-known songs from his previous projects and old albums, songs from his new EP and a new song which has not been released yet.

“The song I’ll be singing that I haven’t released yet is a preview of what is yet to be released,” Archuleta said.

He said he is releasing his next EP within a month or so, then he is releasing an album later this year.

Archuleta said he wants to come closer to God through his tour, so he likes to start every concert and writing session with a prayer.

“I remember one time a (songwriter said) that with the twenty years (he’s) been in the business, (he’s) never started a writing session with a prayer,” Archuleta said. “He said that was special.”

He then asked the writer if he wanted to say a prayer to end the session. He said the writer said he did not think he knew how to pray. Archuleta said he told him to say what was in his heart.

“He bowed his head, and he just started talking to God and thanking Him,” Archuleta said. “Afterwards, he was like, ‘I have goosebumps.’”

One of Archuleta’s greatest motivations for creating his new music has been the experiences he has had over the past seven years of his life.

Archuleta said, “After coming back from my mission in Chile, I had such a new perspective on everything.”

Orion, in specific, is a showcase of the perspective he has gained over the years.

He said these new songs are full of things he wants people to know. He has hopes that his songs will inspire people to stay strong because there have been times when he has felt not good enough or not known how to move forward.

Archuleta said he thinks those at BYU-Idaho may feel like they are not good enough and that his songs from Orion will help students to remember their worth. Sometimes students feel pressured to be perfect and that they cannot show any weakness because Christ said to be perfect.

“Christ said to be whole, to be complete,” Archuleta said. “He didn’t say that you can’t be flawed.”

Archuleta said he is coming to Pocatello because he has been there before and enjoyed connecting with audience members of the southeastern Idaho region.

“I want people to leave feeling better and lighter—feeling better about themselves and feeling motivated to keep moving forward in life,” Archuleta said.

Archuleta’s first single “Crush,” debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week the singe released. Archuleta’s first album, “David Archuleta,” went gold, and sold more than 750,000 copies in the U.S. and more than 900,000 copies worldwide.