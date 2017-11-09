Daydreams to dollars

Owning your own business while going to school full-time may sound like a dream. For Clarke Jackson and Garrett Hunt two sophomore business management majors that launched their own business, that dream became a reality.
“It all started in our first semester while we were roommates at BYU-Idaho,” Hunt said.
Their passion for food not only led them to visit different local restaurants and food trucks around the Rexburg area, but it also helped them to think about different business ideas they could launch together.
“We always thought about what we could do better,” Hunt said.
After brainstorming multiple ideas “A waffle truck” came to their minds.
Shortly after, they entered the University’s Business Entrepreneurship Society competition with Waffle’s Work business model taking first place overall.
“That was what helped us to start,” Jackson said.
With the money from the prize and some savings they had, they started what is now known as Waffle Works.
While kneading the dough and putting some strawberries and cream cheese to his waffle sticks Jackson said, “What makes us different is that we put the toppings in the dough.”
But it is not only the dough what makes the business unique. “We both work full-time and we do school full time,” Hunter said while he finished his homework and waited for the next customer to come.
“People are always amazed we created and run our own business,” Jackson said.
Even though the food prices fluctuate all the time and unexpected expenses have come through all the year.
“We are always breaking even.” Jackson shared.
The successful business has been noticeable to investors and the public in general.
“We already have offers to sell our business and franchise,” Jackson said.
Although the boys have hectic schedules, their faith is still their number one concern.
“Even though we have found success, for now, the most important thing for me is not selling waffles but being a true disciple, making sure that our business does not interfere with our callings at church and our responsibilities with God,” Jackson said.