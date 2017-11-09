Daydreams to dollars

Owning your own business while going to school full-time may sound like a dream. For Clarke Jackson and Garrett Hunt two sophomore business management majors that launched their own business, that dream became a reality.

“It all started in our first semester while we were roommates at BYU-Idaho,” Hunt said.

Their passion for food not only led them to visit different local restaurants and food trucks around the Rexburg area, but it also helped them to think about different business ideas they could launch together.

“We always thought about what we could do better,” Hunt said.

After brainstorming multiple ideas “A waffle truck” came to their minds.

Shortly after, they entered the University’s Business Entrepreneurship Society competition with Waffle’s Work business model taking first place overall.

“That was what helped us to start,” Jackson said.

With the money from the prize and some savings they had, they started what is now known as Waffle Works.