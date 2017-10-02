Las Vegas shooting: hits home for students at BYU-I

Hunter Thompson, a freshman studying welding fabrication technology management has been trying to contact friends and family who attended the Las Vegas festival. He hasn’t been able to reach everyone yet.

“It’s pretty terrifying not knowing if your friends got shot up or not at the concert,” Thompson said. “I’m not really sure what to say about this other than I’m checking on my friends and family who were there.”

On Oct. 1, in Las Vegas, Nevada, shots were fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing at least 58 people and injuring over 500 victims.

A night filled with country music and entertainment turned to terror and despair as one man committed the deadliest modern mass shooting in the United States.

According to AP News, “Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said authorities believe this was a ‘lone wolf’ attack.”

Kaylisa Wolsey, a junior studying physics, who grew up in Las Vegas, said waking up and hearing about the shooting was the terrifying.

“My mind and heart are everywhere right now,” Wolsey said. “I have called family and friends and only heard back from half of them. I haven’t heard from my sister and I am worried. It’s crazy to hear about these things on the news and read about them, but to know it happened quite literally in your home is heart-wrenching.”