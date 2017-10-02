Las Vegas shooting: hits home for students at BYU-I

Hunter Thompson, a freshman studying welding fabrication technology management has been trying to contact friends and family who attended the Las Vegas festival. He hasn’t been able to reach everyone yet.
“It’s pretty terrifying not knowing if your friends got shot up or not at the concert,” Thompson said. “I’m not really sure what to say about this other than I’m checking on my friends and family who were there.”
On Oct. 1, in Las Vegas, Nevada, shots were fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing at least 58 people and injuring over 500 victims.
A night filled with country music and entertainment turned to terror and despair as one man committed the deadliest modern mass shooting in the United States.
According to AP News, “Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said authorities believe this was a ‘lone wolf’ attack.”
Kaylisa Wolsey, a junior studying physics, who grew up in Las Vegas, said waking up and hearing about the shooting was the terrifying.
“My mind and heart are everywhere right now,” Wolsey said. “I have called family and friends and only heard back from half of them. I haven’t heard from my sister and I am worried. It’s crazy to hear about these things on the news and read about them, but to know it happened quite literally in your home is heart-wrenching.”
Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The festival was on its last day of the three-day event. Country star Jason Aldean was in the middle of his performance when gunshots were heard. 22,000 people were estimated to be attending the festival, according to AP News.
Videos taken at the event show Aldean stopping his performance and rushing out of the stage and the crowd starting to run and scream as gun shots rained down.
In a press conference held Monday morning, President Donald Trump said, “Hundreds of our fellow citizens are now mourning the sudden loss of a loved one, a parent, a child, a brother or sister. We cannot fathom their pain; we cannot imagine their loss. To the families of the victims, we are praying for you and we are here for you. And we ask God to help see you through this very dark period.”
President Trump said in the press conference that the shooting “was an act of pure evil.”
The shooter was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, and officers found him dead in his hotel room, according to AP News. The shots were fired from across the street in Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
Police found over 10 firearms in his room.
Dylan Howard, a BYU-Idaho alumni, lives 10 minutes away from where the shooting took place, he said it was hard to think about how something like this could happen when there is so much security on the strip all the time.
“My wife and I go to shows often on the strip and it makes us think how it even happened,” Howard said. “One of my co-workers was at the concert; however, she was not injured. She is still in shock and does not like talking about it.”
Makenzie Bush, a senior studying communication, lives 45 minutes from Las Vegas but claims it as part of her home.
Bush said her mom mentioned the shooting the night of, but she didn’t think too much of it because she did not know how serious it was and did not know anyone had been killed yet.
“I went to bed to this text from my mom: ‘filled up UMC (University Medical Center) so much that they are sending people away to other hospitals,’” Bush said. “Apparently, it was so bad that cop cars were transferring injured people as well. I immediately got on the internet and starting reading all the news stories.”
Shad Geist, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies, said his mom is a nurse in Las Vegas and she said hospitals are overflowing. He is thankful for all of the first responders who have helped victims.
Bush said the only way to describe how she was feeling is shock.
“I thought Vegas was kind of invincible because nothing too huge has happened there,” Bush said. “I’m always paranoid about stuff like this happening, so now I feel like I’m always going to be on edge — at least for a while.”
Bush is a member of the Soapbox agency at BYU-I, and along with other members of the agency, they will be travelling to Las Vegas for a creative conference this month.
“I’m going to a huge creative conference there mid-October, so it’s just scary to come to the realization that something like that could happen,” Bush said.
Lindsey Snider, a BYU-I alumna lives 30 minutes away from the strip. She said she and her husband had been hearing sirens all night long and assumed it was a bad car accident.
“It wasn’t until we checked our phones that we read about what happened,” Snider said. “Of course, we didn’t realize how bad it was at first. It’s just horrific. Listening to and watching the videos from the shooting made my skin crawl.”
Geist said hearing about everything that happened hits close to home.
“Those are the streets you and your friends used to roam,” Geist said. “It’s sad such a senseless act happened to so many people.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement expressing their condolences to those affected in the shooting.
“To all of those affected by the horrific events in Las Vegas, we offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers,” The Church said, according to Mormon Newsroom. “We pray for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones and for those who are seeking to recover from the physical and emotional wounds they are suffering. May God bless them with the peace and comfort only He can provide in such tragic and heartbreaking moments.”
This shooting has over 300 more injuries than seven other modern mass shootings combined.
According to USA Today, seven of the other modern mass shootings in the United States include: Pulse nightclub, Virginia Tech, Aurora movie theatre, Sandy Hook Elementary, San Bernardino, Fort Hood and Columbine.
“I’m just sad that the biggest mass shooting in America happened in my area and so many people got hurt and killed,” Bush said.