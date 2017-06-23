Decrying gender identity is child abuse

Ontario passed a law making it possible for a child to be taken from a household where parents do not agree with their child’s chosen gender identity.

Bill 89 received Royal Assent on June 1, with a 63 to 23 vote.

According to The Daily Caller, parents who oppose or criticize the LGBT community and their beliefs about gender identity could be considered potential child abusers and may have their children taken away.

According to the bill, its primary objective is to protect and promote the best interest and well-being of children.

“Make no mistake, Bill 89 is a grave threat to Christians and all people of faith who have children, or who hope to grow their family through adoption,” said Jack Fonseca, a political strategist for Campaign Life Coalition.

Bill 89 replaced the old law which permitted parents to “direct the child’s education and religious upbringing.” Parents can now only do so “in accordance with the child’s … creed, community identity and cultural identity,” according to The Daily Caller.

The bill states whenever action is deemed necessary, it should be done in the least disruptive way possible.

According to LifeSiteNews, pro-family advocates warn Bill 89 gives the government more power to take children from families and also allows government agencies to ban couples who oppose certain beliefs about gender identity from fostering or adopting children.

“I would consider that a form of abuse, when a child identifies one way and a caregiver is saying ‘no, you need to do this differently,’” said Michael Coteau, the bill’s founder. “If it’s abuse, and if it’s within the definition, a child can be removed from that environment and placed into protection where the abuse stops.”