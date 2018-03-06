Demanding change and protecting the amendments

Approved by a 10-0 vote of the Scroll editorial board.
Nearly three weeks since 17 students and faculty members were murdered in Florida, talk of gun control is as prevalent as ever. Republicans and Democrats alike are discussing changes to be made to prevent massacres like this from happening again.
“We can’t wait and play games and nothing gets done,” said President Donald Trump at the beginning of the session with 17 House and Senate lawmakers. “We want to stop the problems.”
Trump also criticized lawmakers for being too fearful of the National Rifle Association to take action, according to the Washington Post.
While some of Trump’s ideas of gun control — such as arming teachers — are a bit outlandish, we at Scroll commend the nation’s president for seeing the need for change.
We believe in protecting the amendments, but we understand there are conditions to every law.
As journalists, perhaps the most important amendment to us is the First Amendment. We believe in the protection of our freedom of speech. However, we understand why we cannot shout “fire” in a crowded theater or post hate speech on social media.
Just as there is a line to draw in our freedom of speech, so should there be in our right to bear arms.
Trump also called for stronger background checks before obtaining a gun, which the NRA has taken as a personal attack.
“They hate the NRA,” said Wayne LaPierre, the head of the NRA, according to BBC. “They hate the Second Amendment. They hate individual freedom.”
LaPierre told BBC that, as usual, opportunists couldn’t wait just one second to exploit tragedy for political gain.
The Gun Violence Archive reported that since the start of the year, there have been 18 gun-related incidents on school grounds in the U.S. alone. That’s an average of two incidents a week. While not every one of these resulted in mass casualty, the easy accessibility to guns cannot be ignored.
Families and friends around the nation have had their lives forever shattered. They have lost sons, daughters, mothers and fathers.
This should absolutely be political. If there’s something lawmakers can do to help prevent these tragedies in the future, they should do it. There have been too many victims and too much suffering for those so-called “opportunists” to not do anything.
If you don’t think mass shootings could ever happen to you, you’re mistaken. Every day, there are gun threats in Eastern Idaho. We have experienced scares here at BYU-Idaho. Oftentimes, those threats are empty. But we never know when a bad joke can turn fatal.
Standing behind Trump’s suggestion for stronger background checks does not mean we as the editorial board want every gun owner to lose their arms. We stand behind the Second Amendment. We do not stand behind how easy it is for someone who is mentally unstable or has a history of violence to obtain a gun.
If we want America to be safer by closing our borders or demanding background checks for immigrants; if we want to protect our citizens from terrorism, we must start within our own borders. We must ask ourselves what we can do to limit the number of terrorists with U.S. citizenship.
We must put ourselves in the shoes of the parents, children, students and faculty members who will always remember Valentine’s Day as an anniversary of the worst day of their lives.
No one ever expects this to happen to them. If we never do anything, we never know when a shooting might just hit too close to home.
Who is going to define who is and who isn’t “mentally stable”? Men are removing their genitals and putting on dresses and calling themselves women.They’re mentally stable according to the same so called experts who write article after article in major medi outlets about the mental stability of Donald Trump and the American right wing in general. Are they going to be the ones in charge of stripping away Constitutional rights?
We have to be honest about mental illness before anything, and seeing how most of society chooses to ignore actual mental illness and embrace it as an extreme form of proud individualism, it isn’t going to happen anytime soon.
I agree with Mike. Liberalism is the worst form of mental instability. The fact that this article was voted 10-0 only tells me that those who voted don’t know the first thing about the 2nd amendment or why it exists. “While some of Trump’s ideas of gun control — such as arming teachers — are a bit outlandish” this told me all I need to know about the scroll writers. I just cant understand why it is that Liberals are so afraid of guns. But I’m not surprised. I have to wonder though why it is that Liberals never talk about banning knives or cars, when there have been many incidents of mass killings with those? It’s because it wouldn’t change a thing and they know that. No laws that can be written will defend innocent people from murderers. Only people willing to learn to defend themselves and their families ,and even school children, and preparing to do so if the time arrives will protect good people. And though you liberals think that is “outlandish”, you are sadly mistaken. It is the obligation of our great government to care for the safety of its people and taking the ability of citizens to defend themselves is not the answer and never will be the answer.