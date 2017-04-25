In-depth: Video voyeurism suspect pleads guilty to felony charge

Story by Anna Rogers and Sydney Jensen

It has been almost four months since Devan MacCabe has been in the courtroom. The weather seemed to almost reflect the attitude in the courthouse, gray and dismal.

Devan MacCabe walked in with a nervous smile and a bright peach tie.

Brett MacCabe, Devan MacCabe’s father, told Scroll reporters Devan was a bit scared and intimidated, “as he should be.”

“I never thought something like this would happen to me,” Devan MacCabe said.

The shock of the situation still hadn’t numbed, though it had been months since his first appearance.

“My son has done what he’s done and he needs to pay the consequences of those actions,” Brett MacCabe said.

Devan MacCabe, was charged with video voyeurism on Friday, Jan. 20, after he admitted to police to hiding a video camera in his fiancee’s bathroom in December 2016.

His parents stood supportively by his side, as they engaged in a friendly small talk until the court proceedings began.

His former fiancee, Anna Kretchman, entered the hallway outside the courtroom just minutes before, accompanied by her brother and a few friends.

Emotions spilled over as Kretchman and Devan MacCabe made eye contact for presumably, the first time since she had visited him in jail. Kretchman immediately turned and clung to her brother and Devan MacCabe retreated back around the corner in tears.

“Seeing him was SO hard,” Kretchman wrote on her Facebook. “Seeing him hurt. Hearing his voice hurt. My heart hurts.”

Quiet sobs echoed in the hallway from both parties.

“I’m not IN love with him anymore, but I still love him a lot. I can’t just shut that off and I wouldn’t want to (even if it would make things easier sometimes),” Kretchman wrote on Facebook.

People sat scattered throughout the courtroom, but both parties sat across the aisle from each other.

Nevertheless, support for both Kretchman and Devan MacCabe was apparent, as almost a dozen people lined the benches in anticipation of the next step in his case.

The room was virtually silent other than Judge Moeller’s authoritative voice and Kretchman’s quiet crying. At times, she appeared inconsolable, leaving the courtroom to try and calm herself. Her brother hugged and consoled her. Her roommate got her to laugh, trying to settle Kretchman’s nerves.

The trial began with the immediate decision that Devan MacCabe would plead guilty to a non-binding plea bargain. Instead of being charged with multiple felonies, Devan MacCabe would only be charged with one.

As the trial continued, Devan MacCabe’s eyes filled with tears. Judge Moeller paused the session, asking the bailiff to give him a box of tissues.

After a flurry of legal formalities including verifying competency to enter a plea and further explanation of the plea bargain, the moment arrived.

“How do you plead to count one,” Judge Moeller asked.

“Guilty,” Devan MacCabe said.

Judge Moeller asked Devan MacCabe if his guilty plea came from actual guilt or a desire to end court proceedings faster.

“I am truly guilty,” Devan MacCabe replied.

Devan MacCabe will be under evaluation for the time being, and may not be required to register as a sex offender as part of the final sentence, depending on the judge’s decision and Devan MacCabe’s evaluations.

He will also undergo several court-ordered evaluations as part of the pre-sentence investigation.

The consequences for MacCabe’s sentence will be determined at the next trial on, Monday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m..

As family and friends quietly filed out of the courtroom, Brett MacCabe, expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported their family.

“I never knew how many friends we had until this happened,” he said.

Brett MacCabe said Devan has received help and support from friends, family and church members allowing him to find work and even investigate college options once the legal proceedings and sentence have taken place.

“I think it’s good that he is able to know where he stands so he can move forward in life,” Brett MacCabe said. “Up to this point, he’s been in limbo as to what could and couldn’t happen, now there’s a definite direction.”