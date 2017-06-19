Former BYU-Idaho student sentenced to 5 years in voyeurism case

Madison County Judge Gregory Moeller sentenced a former BYU-Idaho student, Mon. June 19, his felony of video voyeurism.

Judge Moeller sentenced Devan MacCabe to five years in prison but instead suspended it, for 60 days of jail time with 10 days of credit and five years of probation.

He will serve those 50 days in Madison County jail starting immediately.

Judge Moeller’s decision requires MacCabe to serve 100 hours of community service.

MacCabe will not have to register as a sex offender.

MacCabe plead guilty of his offense on April 24, and made his first court appearance back in February.

MacCabe was arrested on Friday, Jan. 20 of this year with a charge of felony video voyeurism, after his former fiancé and her roommates found a camera in her apartment bathroom.

