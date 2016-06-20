Devotional with Elder Von G. Keetch: Having empathy while defending the faith

Elder Von G. Keetch, a General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addressed students on how to be an example duringTuesday’s devotional.

“You and I also have a difficult mission in today’s world — it is to teach and defend the truths contained in the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Keetch said.

He said people should always treat others with love and respect, even when there is heated controversy.

“The best way to proceed is with love and understanding, while never abandoning the truth,” he said.

Keetch said understanding one another is a process and will rarely occur at a single time.

He said that while living the gospel is key, it is not the only way to be an example of believers.

“Gospel principles must be part of our conversation and part of the faith that defines who we are,” Keetch said.

He said that while members should show love and kindness to everyone, they should never allow that desire to undermine standing for truth.

“Ask yourself how you can best defend the doctrine of the gospel of Jesus Christ, while showing love and understanding,” Keetch said.