Elder Richards to speak at devotional

Elder Kent F. Richards, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be speaking at devotional on June 5 at the BYU-Idaho Center at 2:10 p.m.

Elder Richards served as a counselor in the Chile Area Presidency from 2011-2012. During this time he also served as a counselor in the Europe Area Presidency. In 2013 and 2014, Elder Richards was the Assistant Executive Director in the Temple Department and on August 1, 2014, he became the Executive Director of the Temple Department. Because of this service, he has worked with the First Presidency and helps with the administration of the Church temples across the world, according to LDS.org.

In 1969, Elder Richards earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Utah and in 1972 he obtained his medical degree from the same university. He worked as a surgeon for IHC Bryner Clinic during the years of 1997 to 2009. He also served as a senior vice president at Intermountain Health Care. He has served as a clinical professor at the University of Utah, a chairman of the department of surgery at the LDS Hospital, and a member of the board of executive committee on the IHC board of trustees.

The various callings that Elder Richards has had throughout his life include: full-time missionary in the Southeast Mexican Mission, elders quorum president, bishop, Scoutmaster, high counselor, stake president, and president of the Texas San Antonio Mission.

Elder Richards was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 25, 1946. He married his wife, Marsha, in August 1968. Elder Richards and Sister Richards are parents to eight children.

He invites everyone to share their thoughts on the devotional discussion board regarding these two questions:

Is ‘enduring to the end’ intended to be ‘hard’? Is it ‘joyful?’ Is it both? In the last month what personal activities have contributed most to your spiritual growth?

