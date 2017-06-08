Dissension: Politics isn’t about parties

As conservative and liberal individuals at BYU-Idaho, we need to remember that not everyone believes the same as we do. The divide in our country is growing even stronger, and it is important to remember the straightforward warning our founding father, George Washington, advised us not to succumb to.

“However (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion,” Washington said.

If Washington, a greatly respected former president, warned us about political party divide, then why are we still letting it rule us? The idea that people must vote for a political ideal and not for the candidate that is right for the job is dangerous.

In the editorial “Conservative students, I’m talking to you,” the author encourages conservative students to be more active in their voting toward state representatives and senators, stating they “need to vote their pompous backsides out of office in favor of actual conservatives who know who they work for.”

If we are to come together and eradicate the divide in our country, we need to stop using angry words to describe others, like “pompous backsides.” Using words like this leads to further divide and shows it is okay to condemn individuals who think and act differently than we do.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump who affiliates himself as Republican, spoke at the Republican Convention last July and iterated her support for voting for what is right rather than party affiliation.

“Like many of my fellow millennials, I do not consider myself categorically Republican or Democrat,” Ivanka Trump said. “More than party affiliation, I vote on based on what I believe is right, for my family and for my country.”

We should not assume that if someone votes for conservative values in an election that they consistently vote Republican.

The author of this article states, “It is clear the Idaho legislature has abandoned its conservative values.”