Dissension: Right and wrong is still a thing

It’s time to get something clear. Including and accepting one for who they are does not equate to condoning behaviors contrary to the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The editorial this week tackles a difficult subject, that of inclusion and acceptance in regards to the LGBT community.
It attempts this by telling everyone to accept the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast featuring Gaston’s dutiful sycophant LeFou as gay as a cry for inclusion.
While, it is never clearly stated, the insinuation throughout the entire editorial is that to be “inclusive” we must accept homosexual behavior in entertainment and in life as perfectly normal.
It even quotes a paragraph from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s website that talks about the benefits of creating a supportive environment for friends and family who deal with same-sex attraction.
What the editorial so glaringly glosses over is that accepting and loving each individual child of God does not mean condoning sinful lifestyles.
The point of this article is not to demean or degrade anyone who is struggling with same-sex attraction.
Its purpose is to remind readers that we do believe in right and wrong, and to point out the great error made in the editorial.
That error was failing to explain what love and inclusion really means.
The lds.org webpage, Mormon and Gay, offers incredible insights into how we should approach the issue, and it doesn’t have anything to do with Hollywood normalizing sinful actions.
“There is no change in the Church’s position of what is morally right,” said Elder Dallin H. Oaks, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on the Mormon and Gay Webpage. “But what is changing — and what needs to change — is helping Church members respond sensitively and thoughtfully when they encounter same-sex attraction in their own families, among other Church members, or elsewhere.”
Watching a movie that features homosexuality, sex, drugs, alcohol or whatever other thing is portrayed in entertainment as normal and good doesn’t necessarily mean one condones those things. However, consuming that kind of entertainment while thinking “look how inclusive I am,” won’t change the fact that for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, those things are morally wrong.
Don’t look to Disney or any other form of entertainment for inclusivity. Look in your own heart and learn to love people for who they are, not for their faults.
If learning how to love like that is difficult, go to mormonandgay.lds.org.
The videos and articles found there will open your heart in ways LeFou never can.
March 14, 2017 @ 10:35 am Rebecca Crowder
At the end of the article, the author says “Look in your own heart and learn to love people for who they are, not for their faults.” To me, that implies judgment. I completely agree with the words “look in your own heart and learn to love people for who they are, not for their choices.” To me that is key, because it is not my job to judge people’s choices and behavior, my job is to love and include people. Yes, we believe in right and wrong, but we also believe that we should “allow all [wo]men the same privilege..” Don’t butt into other people’s choices to judge or condemn them; show the right way to live by setting a happy example. Following the example of Jesus Christ allows us to love all our neighbors even when we don’t love their choices. I am thankful for that!
March 14, 2017 @ 1:14 pm Kate Fluckiger
Thank you for this.
Yes, we need to love others. Yes, we need to be inclusive of those who believe differently from us. We need to do these things because we need to be more like our Savior. We need to! But the Savior never joined the people He loved in sin—not ever. He invited them to come out of it, and loved them no matter their decision.
As disciples of Christ, we must love as He would—but also preserve His standards in what we think, say, and do.
That “do” is especially important in such controversial matters as homosexuality. Something that has helped to clarify my own decisions regarding the Beauty and the Beast film in particular is this thought: essentially what you’re doing by going and watching it is viewing, endorsing a movie that features sexual sin. I would never do so with a movie that included sin performed by heterosexuals, and so I will certainly not make an exception for a different violation of the Law of Chastity. I understand that there are others who will go and see the film. That is okay. They are still good people and are still loved by God. But I believe that you have to draw a line somewhere.
I’m disturbed by the similarities between this situation and a parable told by Ardeth Kapp (a former YW general president) in her book “I Walk By Faith.” You can read it here. http://www.hofw.net/hofwnet/content/religion/other/the_tragedy_of_rayad.pdf
Again, thank you for having the courage to defend what President Monson calls the “harder right.”