Dissension: Right and wrong is still a thing

It’s time to get something clear. Including and accepting one for who they are does not equate to condoning behaviors contrary to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The editorial this week tackles a difficult subject, that of inclusion and acceptance in regards to the LGBT community.

It attempts this by telling everyone to accept the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast featuring Gaston’s dutiful sycophant LeFou as gay as a cry for inclusion.

While, it is never clearly stated, the insinuation throughout the entire editorial is that to be “inclusive” we must accept homosexual behavior in entertainment and in life as perfectly normal.

It even quotes a paragraph from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s website that talks about the benefits of creating a supportive environment for friends and family who deal with same-sex attraction.

What the editorial so glaringly glosses over is that accepting and loving each individual child of God does not mean condoning sinful lifestyles.

The point of this article is not to demean or degrade anyone who is struggling with same-sex attraction.

Its purpose is to remind readers that we do believe in right and wrong, and to point out the great error made in the editorial.

That error was failing to explain what love and inclusion really means.

The lds.org webpage, Mormon and Gay, offers incredible insights into how we should approach the issue, and it doesn’t have anything to do with Hollywood normalizing sinful actions.

“There is no change in the Church’s position of what is morally right,” said Elder Dallin H. Oaks, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on the Mormon and Gay Webpage. “But what is changing — and what needs to change — is helping Church members respond sensitively and thoughtfully when they encounter same-sex attraction in their own families, among other Church members, or elsewhere.”

Watching a movie that features homosexuality, sex, drugs, alcohol or whatever other thing is portrayed in entertainment as normal and good doesn’t necessarily mean one condones those things. However, consuming that kind of entertainment while thinking “look how inclusive I am,” won’t change the fact that for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, those things are morally wrong.

Don’t look to Disney or any other form of entertainment for inclusivity. Look in your own heart and learn to love people for who they are, not for their faults.

If learning how to love like that is difficult, go to mormonandgay.lds.org.

The videos and articles found there will open your heart in ways LeFou never can.