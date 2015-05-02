Diverse sports available to BYU-I Students

BYU-Idaho Competitive Sports will offer lacrosse, volleyball, track and field, golf, ultimate frisbee and tennis during the Spring Semester 2015.

RecSports will offer co-rec softball, co-rec flag football, bubble soccer, men’s flag football, mixed soccer and women’s flag football.

Garrett Hadley is the Competitive Sports director and a senior studying business management.

Hadley said one of the main differences between RecSports and Competitive Sports is that in RecSports, students can build their own team, coach their own team and schedule their own practices.

Because students create their own teams in RecSports, they basically create their own rules and make their own decisions, according to the Student Activities Web page.

RecSports will still have games with referees to officiate them.

“Competitive, on the other hand, is supposed to be for people that want to compete at a higher level,” Hadley said. “Unlike RecSports, you’ll have assigned coaches and mandatory practices.”

Competitive Sports requires athletes to commit to 6-10 hours per week, according to its Web page.

“There are three directors in charge of sports,” Hadley said. “The other two are the rec director and events director. There is also an area director that is in charge of all three of us.”

Hadley said Competitive Sports may make roster cuts based on performance, attendance or available space.

“In Competitive Sports, we have to make cuts because there isn’t space for everyone, unfortunately,” he said. “We have to share the courts and playing fields with other organizations and events.”

In order to offer as many sports as possible, Student Activities only offers certain sports every semester.

Many sports are only offered annually, such as track and field in spring, football in fall and basketball in winter.

The First Presidency made the decision not to continue intercollegiate sports at BYU-I when it transitioned from Ricks College to BYU-Idaho in 2001, according to Student Activities.

“Unfortunately, we don’t get the student involvement that we should because we no longer have intercollegiate sports,” Hadley said. “What’s the difference between playing against someone down the street or someone on your same street? You’re still playing a competitive game.”