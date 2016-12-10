DIY Christmas decorations

Christmas is just around the corner, so it’s time to break out the stockings and mistletoe.

If you find yourself longing for some new Christmas decorations that aren’t covered in the dust of Christmases passed, consider making your own this year.

Here are five Christmas decorations you can make yourself to add holiday cheer to your home:

1. Paper Towel Roll Star Ornaments

For this fun craft all you will need is a cardboard paper towel or toilet paper roll, Mod Podge, ribbon, glitter, glue, scissors and five clothespins.

Blogalacart.com suggested you first cut the paper towel roll into half-inch thick strips. Glue the strips in a star formation and use the clothespins to pinch the strips together to ensure they are drying securely.

Next, coat the star in Mod Podge and sprinkle it with your choice of colored glitter.

When everything has dried, attach some ribbon and hang the sparkly star anywhere around the house or on your Christmas tree.

2. Pine Cone Christmas Trees

These little trees found on scissorsandspoons.com call for a short list of supplies.

You will need mini terra cotta pots (available at most dollar stores), clean pine cones, craft paint, a small paint brush, glitter, aluminum stars and craft glue.

You can find most of these supplies at your local craft store.

First, paint the pots with your choice of holiday colored paint. While those dry, paint the tip of each cone scale green.

Once the green paint dries, add a thin line of glue to each scale tip and top with a sprinkle of glitter.

Last, set one pinecone in each mini pot and top with an aluminum star. Place the trees around your house for the perfect amount of Christmas spirit.

3.Ping Pong Lights

All you need to create this festive decoration is a set of LED string lights, ping pong balls and a craft cutter.

The first step is to cut a tiny “X” into each ping pong ball with the craft cutter. Woodsofbelltrees.com found that if you cut the “X” too big the lights wont stay inside the ball, so start small and enlarge if necessary.

Next, gently bend the light wire into a loop close to one of the light bulbs. If the wire won’t bend easily, you are too close to the bulb. Push the light into the opening you made in the ping pong ball.

Repeat these steps until every ball is filled with light, and hang your new decoration anywhere of your choice.

4. Mason Jar Floating Candles

This project can be put together in just minutes for a last minute table centerpiece.

The list of supplies includes mason jars, festive Christmas ribbon, fresh cranberries, floating candles and some small pine tree branches.

First, tie a bow around the top of each mason jar. Fill the jar two-thirds full of water and plop in some fresh cranberries.

Place your jars where you want them in the center of your dining table. Gently set one floating candle in each jar. Next, carefully light each candle.

Aprettylifeinthesuburbs.com suggested just cutting off a few twigs from the back of your Christmas tree. Another option is to run to a craft store to get some faux pine twigs.

Last, surround the mason jars with the pine twigs to finish off a very winteresque center piece.

5. Garland Wreath

Head to the craft store to pick up your favorite Christmas garland, a foam ring, and some push pins. Miss-kris.com noted that even some dollar stores have these supplies which could save you some Christmas gift money.

Take your garland and wrap it around the foam ring. Secure the garland with push pins as you go. Viola! You have a festive garland wreath. Tie some ribbon around the wreath to hang if necessary.

Dial up the holiday spirit in your home during Christmas season this year and create some of these DIY decorations.