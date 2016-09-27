DIY: Cold and flu remedies

Fall is a time for hot chocolate, warm scarves and the cold and flu season. Here are a few do-it-yourself remedies to help fight those cold symptoms:

Jeremy Garcia, a sophomore studying public heath, said his grandmother always made him eat a spoonful of honey with lemon drops when he was sick.

Moxie’s Cold Cure-All is a recipe that combines lemon juice, honey, ginger, echinacea extract and cayenne pepper in a mug, which is then heated in the microwave. The ginger and cayenne are meant to clear up the sinuses, according to bonappetit.com

Echinacea contains active substances that boost immune function, relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and have hormonal, antiviral, and antioxidant effects, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center website.

Amy Castro, a freshman studying business management, said that in Texas she makes a soup called arroz con pollo when she is sick. Arroz con pollo is made with rice and chicken and Casto adds chicken stock for the soup base.

Chicken soup does indeed help congestion and body aches. The hot steam from the soup may be its chief advantage, although laboratory studies have actually reported that ingredients in the soup may have anti-inflammatory effects, according to The New York Times health website.

A Flu-Buster Clementine Creamsicle Smoothie is also a good option to kick a cold. Frozen avocados, clementines, bananas, coconut milk, milk, almond extract, dates and lemon juice are blended to make this smoothie. The recipe makes about two cups, according to ohsheglows.com.

A broth recipe called Sriracha Cold Remedy is a simple cold fix. The recipe calls for very few ingredients: fresh ginger, lemon juice, Sriracha and hot water. This broth will pep you right up, according to Buzzfeed.com.

“Whenever I had a sore throat my mom would make me herbal lemon tea,” said Holly Holbrook, a freshman studying elementary education.

In fact, any hot beverage may have similar soothing effects from steam. Ginger tea, fruit juice and hot tea with honey and lemon may all be helpful, according to The New York Times health web page.

Madelyn Hansen, a freshman majoring in general studies, said her brother suggested she eat a lot of oranges when she is sick.

Foods rich in vitamins A and C are widely recommended for the common cold. Vitamin C rich foods include oranges, kiwi and tomatoes. Vitamin A rich foods include sweet potatoes, spinach and broccoli, according to The New York Times health website.

There are a wide variety of cold remedies, and many opinions about what does or does not work. These are a few suggestions to help you feel better and fight the common cold this fall.