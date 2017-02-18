Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk by again?

Humorous pickup lines can make or break your love life.

Do you want to hold the Priesthood?

“He was a very confident guy,” said Portia Martin, sophomore majoring in general studies. “After he said that, he held up his arms and waited for me to respond. He was using this line on girls all night long, so when he asked me I just said ‘No’ and walked away.”

Here at BYU-Idaho, there are several different, creative ways to use pickup lines to ask someone on a date.

But do they really work?

I lost my number, can I have yours?

Omar Pluma, a senior studying business management, was asked what he would do if a girl used this pickup line on him.

“Oh boy, I don’t know,” Pluma said. “It just depends. There’s about an 80 percent chance that I would say yes.”

According to Psychology Today, most women searching for a short-term relationship find pickup lines humorous.

Hailey Heumann, a sophomore studying Spanish education, was asked if she would like it if a boy used a pickup line on her.

“Yes!” Heumann said. “Because it shows that he has a sense of humor, and that’s hot!”

Heumann, like many girls, likes it when guys get creative when asking her to go on a date. According to Buzzfeed,

Being honest and letting someone know that you’re interested is the best way to find a date. You can’t go wrong with being straight forward.

“I know this is forward, but will you put your number in my phone?” asked Alex Richey, a senior studying communication. “Yeah actually, I only tried it once. We started dating after that. It was more tactful than anything — didn’t cheese it up. Straight forward.”

When asking someone out, it’s better to be confident when doing it, whether through pickup lines or just directly asking them out.

“Confidence is attractive, while fear and timidity have the opposite effect,” according to eHarmony.

As students here on campus, we all know that dating can be nerve-racking. Find new ways to ask people out.

If you’re looking for new ways to start a conversation, here are some pick up lines you could use:

I think I might be Adam, because I definitely fell for you.

Choose The Right: when a match is placed before you.

Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?

Did you get your license suspended for driving all these guys crazy?