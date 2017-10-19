Does the United States have a gun problem or is it the people?

This video was produced by Amalie Bowman

Gun Control has been one of the largest issues of debate since the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 1.

However, most BYU-Idaho students claim their stance hasn’t changed due to such a tragic event and feel that there is a people problem in America not a gun problem.

“I think it’s a people problem instead of a gun problem,”said Keelie Potter a senior studying child Development. “You can’t blame a gun for killing people; it’s the person behind the gun. And that’s something I will always believe in and my views will never change on it.”

A study conducted by the Australia Institute of Criminology shows there has been an upward trend of murders using sharp objects such as knives since the large control of firearms in their nation.

“Firearms are not the cause of this; it’s the people,” said Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department. “If you restrict access to fire arms, you are going to open up the innocent people to be harmed. They have no way to protect themselves.”

Governor Matt Bevin‏ of Kentucky tweeted shortly after the tragedy in Las Vegas sayingregulation on evil is just not possible.

The National Rifle Association in an official statement said, “Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks. This is a fact that has been proven time and again in countries across the world.”

While the NRA says banning of guns won’t stop a madman from committing acts of violence, they did urge the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to review their policies and legislation on bump stock attachments for firearms used in the Las Vegas shooting which killed 59 people.

“My problem isn’t so much with guns in general,” said Isaí Cervantes, a junior studying business management. “Specifically, my problem is with rapid-fire guns, and I think we should be able to enforce laws against these weapons.”

Cervantes said he feels these weapons are impractical for everyday use such as hunting, sport or home defense.

“I think increased gun regulation would be good, like background checks,” said Justin Smith a sophomore studying business management. “I think there are better ways we can find those kinds of people.”

Lewis says there is little than can be done to stop a person with violent tendencies unknown to law enforcement from purchasing a firearm with the current way background checks are today.