Dogs Play Together At Weekly Meetups

Dog owners gather at Eagle Park every Sunday and Wednesday evening for dog meetups. Dogs play together and let out their pent-up energy while their owners get to make friends with one another.

“I love how my dog’s face lights up when she realizes she’s not tied by a leash and watch her run around and get her zoomies out,” said Jesse Painter, one of the dog owners.

Rexburg doesn’t have a dog park, so the dog community came together to create the weekly meetups.

“Since we don’t have a dog park in town, the dog meetings are great,” said Kaylee Mitton. “Koda loves to play with the other dogs and it’s great exercise for him.”