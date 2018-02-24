Domestic Violence: Too close to home

As snow fell on the wintery night of Feb. 4, 2018, police were dispatched for a second time in two days to answer a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex in Rexburg.

Officers arrived on the heated scene and were able to separate the individuals. No physical altercation occurred, according to the Rexburg Police Report.

Sgt. Brian Allen of the Rexburg Police department, said that the second most frequent call received by on-duty police officers in Rexburg is that of domestic disturbances.

On any day in Idaho, 559 victims of domestic violence and their children seek safety and services from community domestic violence programs, according to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

A new bill was introduced to the Idaho legislature on Feb. 14 that would make it a misdemeanor for those who have committed domestic violence to own or purchase firearms.

This bill will make gun ownership a misdemeanor for two years following the conviction, according to the bill’s text.

Rep. Melissa Wintrow introduced the bill. Although it is already a federal offense to possess a firearm after being convicted of domestic violence, there is no way to enforce this ban in Idaho, Wintrow told Public News Service.

Wintrow said women are five times more likely to be killed in a domestic violence situation if a gun is present. Wintrow stated this bill is not an attempt to infringe on gun ownership rights but a way to keep abusers away from weapons and protect potential victims, according to Public News Service.

There is a link between domestic violence and mass shootings. A report from the Congressional Research Service said that between 1999-2013, domestic violence had a hand “in about a fifth of mass public shootings and arguably nearly all of the familicide mass shootings.”

The report defined familicide as when individuals kill “their domestic partners and children in private residences or secluded, sparsely populated settings.”

Everytown Research did the math, including familicide in their calculations, and found that 54 percent of mass shooters from 2009-2016 had been perpetrators of domestic violence.

A conversation regarding domestic violence has surfaced among Latter-day Saints and students of BYU-Idaho since Rob Porter, a member of the Church and White House staff secretary, resigned on Feb. 7 when allegations of physical abuse from both of his ex-wives and ex-girlfriend emerged on Daily Mail.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stated, “The Lord condemns abusive behavior in any form—physical, sexual, verbal, or emotional. Abusive behavior may lead to Church discipline,” according to lds.org.

Nationally, one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, according to a 2010 national survey conducted by the Center for Disease Control.

“We see an 11 percent reduction in intimate-partner homicide perpetrated with firearms, we see a 17 percent reduction in intimate-partner homicides of women perpetrated by firearms,” Wintrow told Public News Service, regarding the new bill. “And the most significant, we see a 31 percent decrease in homicides of male children.”

This bill has been introduced and is currently being reviewed by the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, according to the Idaho Legislature.

“It’s important for us to be aware that this is an issue, that there are people all around us who suffer from domestic violence and so just being aware and have a knowledge of what it is and how you can help them if they come to you,” said Ashlee Wardell, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies.

In 2016, there were 10 domestic violence related fatalities. Up until Aug. 29, 2017, there were 15 domestic violence related fatalities in Idaho, according to the Idaho Coalition Fact Sheet.

“If somebody does come to you and says they’ve been abused, don’t blow them off,” Wardell said. “Take their word for it and find the best way to help them.”

For individuals who are victims of domestic violence, there are several options available including contacting the Family Crisis Center, which provides a 24-hour crisis hotline, safe shelter and counseling free to those in need. Those who also are victims or feel in danger can contact the Rexburg Police Department.