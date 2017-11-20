Written by Eric Grossarth.

On Nov. 20, at The Madison County Courthouse, a man was arraigned for felony sexual penetration by use of a foreign object.

Rexburg Police say Franklin Rafael Camilo Mora from the Dominican Republic allegedly sexually assaulted a BYU-Idaho student in Porter Park on Sep. 23. He is not a BYU-I student.

Captain Randy Lewis, of the Rexburg Police Department, said Mora met the victim back in June when he approached her walking down the street. “He made the comment that she was pretty.”

Lewis said the two individuals were not in a relationship and just acquaintances that occasionally communicated over the summer, however, contact was broken off. Mora then reached out to the victim and said he had plans to leave for Boston and wanted to visit before he left.

“They went to Porter Park and were walking through there and during that time he sexually assaulted her with a foreign object,” Lewis said.

The defendant Mora required the use of a translator in his first court appearance for the charges. He decided to enter a not guilty plea.

Judge Greg Moeller read the charges of felony sexual penetration. Mora can receive a maximum life sentence along with a fine of $50,000. He will also be required to register as a sex offender if found guilty.

The date of the trial is set for Feb. 21-23, 2018.