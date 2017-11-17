Donna Benfield: 18 years later

After 18 years of being involved with the Rexburg City Council, Donna Benfield decided to step down and focus on new opportunities to serve the community across the nation.

On Nov. 1, Mikel Walker replaced Benfield for the City Council meeting. After the election, held on Nov. 7, Walker, along with Christopher Mann and Brad Wolfe won the undisputed election and secured a seat in the City Council for the next two years.

Benfield expressed her feelings about her several years of service and her next opportunities.

Q: How long have you been part of the city council?

A: I was elected to the city council in November 1999 and began serving January 2000. Thus thinking 18 years, but one little hiccup. I ran for mayor in 2008 when it was my time to run for the city council position, so I had to decide which I would run for. You cannot run for both. I chose mayor and was not elected, so therefore I was not on the council. So, I was off the council for two years until I ran again in 2010 and was again elected and have served since then.

Q: What were some of your responsibilities?

A: I have served in many capacities but serving the longest as liaison to the police department and the Parks and Recreation Department. Another big concern of mine was always economic development and the business community. Coming from a background of being a small business owner in Rexburg for 20+ years and CEO of the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce, I always tried to express the importance of our business community and remind our community of the importance of tourism to our small town, which is often times not realized.

Q: How do you feel about being involved with the city council for all those years?

A: I feel very honored and fortunate to have been able to serve the people of Rexburg for so many years. I feel fortunate to have had the confidence of the people that I would represent them and their concerns, and that is what I truly tried to do to the best of my ability.

Q: What was the best experience you had while working there?

A: That is a very hard question because of the many great experiences that I feel a part of. But, in my heart-of-hearts, my best memory comes from an opportunity I had in the very early years of my tenure. I served in a capacity of only three council members that had the job of analyzing the pay scale of our police department. We discovered that our officers were all protecting our community in the highest manner, and yet many were not even able to afford to live in our community. We were expecting them to protect us, but not even live in our community.

We found after doing a comparison, we were not compensating them as equally as all the other police departments with comparable demographics. As the end product of a very extensive analysis and interview process, we were able to extend a 12 percent increase, bringing them to an equal pay scale and range of other police departments.

This remains in my mind something of utmost importance – the safety and security of each and every citizen and child in our community. After many years of doing ride-alongs with almost every one of our officers, I can honestly say we have the best there is, and I know they are equally proud to be able to serve our community.

Q: What was the biggest reason for you to choose to step down at this moment?

A: I have been afforded the opportunity to serve in a capacity now that I feel very passionate about: being the CEO of a non-profit organization called Voices of Change. I have the ability to connect with many people who will help Voices of Change reach thousands of youth across the nation and around the world. This has become my full focus and there is a need to spend much of our time outside of our community. I felt that even though there is a way to reach the community online, Rexburg needs all of our Council, more than I could fulfill the last two months of my term. This was an opportune time for the new council member to begin his term due to the fact that there was no opposition on the ballot.