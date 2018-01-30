Don’t count me out

I wasn’t made for math.

This realization hit me moments after submitting my college applications. You see, there was a problem, not that there would be some math in college, no. It was the fact that my original declared major was exercise physiology.

It was as if I was about to climb Mount Everest, and all I had packed were some flip-flops and a football helmet. To make it clear, I was not good at math.

Uncertain, but determined to stick to my childhood goals, I kept everything like it was. BYU-Idaho accepted me, and I stuck to my plan until a month before the semester started, where I changed my major from a world of “hard” skills to “soft” skills.

STEM: science, technology, engineering and math, the place that holds all the apparent jobs and success in the professional world and the hub of “hard skills.”

Hard skills are teachable and specific abilities that one may have. Software development, knowing how to work spreadsheets, calculus and computer programming are just a few of the many hard skills.

On the other side are soft skills: communication, time management, leadership and teamwork.

The Washington Post recently reported that Google found having just STEM skills won’t cut it in the workforce.

I’m not saying that we should just completely disregard math and science, but technology and math alone aren’t enough.

From the beginning, Google had a specific algorithm for their hiring process to sort out computer science students with top grades from elite science universities, according to the Washington Post.

In 2013, Google decided to test its hiring, firing and promotion process to see the most important qualities of their top employees.

What surprised many was that the top qualities were not those hard skills that would be expected from Google. The top qualities for success at Google ranged from communicating and listening well to being able to make connections across complex ideas, according to the Washington Post.

As seen through Google, you don’t have to be the smartest computer scientist in the room to do well.

In fact, according to the Washington Post, the more important and productive new ideas from Google came from their B-teams, who weren’t the top scientists, but those who were confident in speaking up and making mistakes.

We should embrace our “soft” skills.

Just because my major might not be as “hard”, at first glance, doesn’t mean I’m taking an easy way out.

Those who take the “soft” skills route face just as much difficulty as those who prefer the opposite.

I may not be able to find a job right out of school or get paid as much, but I will be pursuing my passions.

Don’t count me out just yet. I have “soft” skills.