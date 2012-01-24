Don’t let your circumstances define you

Most of us have heard the saying “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent what you do with what happens to you,” or perhaps you are more familiar with the statement “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

These statements suggest that one should rise above the circumstances in which he or she lives and refuse to be defined by those circumstances.

I agree with these statements. We should not let what happens in our lives define our altitude or determine our attitude.

For three years Viktor Frankl, a neurologist and psychiatrist from Vienna, was imprisoned in Nazi concentration camps.

“Everything can be taken from a man or a woman but one thing: the last of human freedoms to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way,” according to Frankl in “Man’s Search for Meaning.”

After his imprisonment, Frankl went on to write 39 books, earn multiple honorary doctorate degrees and deliver many public speeches.

Frankl chose to overcome his circumstances. He did not let his experiences define who he was or what he did. Many of us have not had to suffer imprisonment, but we can learn from Frankl’s example that we determine our attitude.

We should not only refuse to let our circumstances determine our attitude, but also reject the idea that our experiences define our potential.

“Every year more than 2 million kids in America will face a period of homelessness,” according to www.covenanthouse.org.

Michael Oher, an offensive tackle for the NFL Baltimore Ravens and main character in “The Blind Side,” was one of those 2 million.

Before meeting the Tuohys, his adopted family, Oher bounced between foster homes and homelessness.

“It was easy for me to say, you know, I want to hang out, you know, with these guys and, you know, do drugs and, you know not go to school, but I decided I didn’t want to do it. I wanted to, you know, be something in life,” said Oher in “The Blind Side: How Michael Oher made it” by Rob Wallace and Steve Schnee.

Circumstances such as having a bad day and even homelessness have the potential to make one feel that he or she can not achieve greatness or be happy.

Oher came from a disadvantaged home but decided to not let that define who he was or where he would go in life.

Even if you don’t face homelessness or come from a disadvantaged home, but we may encounter discouraging situations. We should not let these situations determine our potential to be happy or to do great things.

I am not saying that defining and determining our attitude is easy. It took me 19 years to realize that my parents’ divorces, and the abuse, insecurities and hurt that I had inherited from those experiences do not define me.

It is not easy to be happy when one has to do something he or she does not want to do. It is hard not to be offended when someone says or does mean things.

It takes strength, hard work and dedication to overcome physical limitations. Dick and Rick Hoyt, a father and a son who participate in rigorous marathons together, know this.

“As a result of oxygen deprivation to Rick’s brain at the time of his birth, Rick was diagnosed as a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy,” according to www.teamhoyt.com.

His parents, Dick and Judy, refused to put Rick into an institution and were determined to give Rick a normal life.

In 1972, with the help of a computer, Rick was able to communicate. Several years later, Rick was able to go to school. He went on to receive a special education degree at Boston University.

“In the spring of 1977, Rick told his father that he wanted to participate in a five-mile benefit run for a Lacrosse player who had been paralyzed in an accident. Dick agreed to push Rick in his wheel chair and they finished all five miles,” according to www.teamhoyt.com.

That race was the first of 1,000 races that they would participate in. Rick did not allow his handicap to decide where he went and what he did in life.

I am saying that defining our altitude and determining our attitude can be done. We can rise above the negativity that is so often found in this world and look for the positive.

We can be kind, we can endure and we can lift. We can do hard things.

When we are given “lemons,” let us “make lemonade.” Let us say with William Ernest Henley, “I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul.”