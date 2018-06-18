Don’t mind the “I do’s”, do you

Six people I work with just got engaged. Summer is known as the season to get married — wedding season is starting.

In the past, June has been known as the most popular month to be married. Now, the fall months have been included.

According to an XO Group press release, “Summer weddings still remain a popular season to say ‘I do,’ but fall has taken the top spot with 40 percent … of couples hosting their nuptials in the fall months. September and October are tied for the most popular month, each accounting for 16 percent of weddings, followed by June with 13 percent.”

So, this is only the beginning.

Beginning of what? And for whom? Well, of a long season of feelings; feelings of pressure and inadequacy — of the reminder that the single are still, in fact, single.

Typically, I expect this to happen during the spring semester. But that does not make it any less hard to see, and here at BYU-Idaho, I see it everywhere.

Though I do think it is a great thing that two people have decided to take that next step together and have committed to marrying each other, for those of us who are still “single” it can instigate other feelings.

No matter how inconvenient it may seem at times, as humans, we need love and companionship. When we don’t have that, we may begin to feel lonely at least I know I do sometimes. Plus, it doesn’t help when you are surrounded by couples who serve as a reminder.

Although you and I may not be in any sort of relationship right now, that does not mean it will be that way forever. Our time will come. Until then, I implore you not to let the feelings of loneliness get to you. I know you may be thinking, “Well, easier said than done,” but it doesn’t make it any less true.

I know it is hard to be patient, especially when you feel additional pressure. I don’t know about you, but seeing people get engaged or married not only makes me want that as well; it also makes me feel in a rush to find it. Not to mention the pressure I get from my family, i.e., my mother always asking about my not-so-existent dating life.

Instead of getting hung up on what is missing in your life, focusing on what you do have going for you will make all the difference. I came to realize I can take advantage of this time for me, and that made things so much better.

I am furthering my education, making friends, finding who I am and the difference I can make, as well as helping others do the same along the way. You can do the same. Take this time to be a little selfish and develop yourself. Focus on yourself; your situation is yours, it is not the same as other people’s. It may have been the right time in their life to get married, but their lives are different than yours — so live it that way.