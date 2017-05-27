Don’t restrain yourself from traveling

regarding the aggressive removal of passenger Dr. David Dao. The passenger suffered a broken nose and a concussion. The New York Times described the incident as a “disturbing scene.” CNN reported a witness passenger had said, “It was horrible. I had trouble sleeping last night and hearing the video again gives me chills.” In a conference held days later, Dr. Dao’s daughter, Crystal Pepper, said, “What happened to my dad should never have happened to any human being, regardless of the circumstances.”

On May 4, Delta was blasted for a separate plane incident. NBC News informed the public that Delta had kicked off an entire family from a flight. Delta threatened the family with police and foster care, simply because they would not give up their son’s seat and hold the toddler on their lap for the duration of the flight. The family had to pay for a hotel that night and new tickets for each person.

These are just a couple of the unfortunate plane mishaps of this year. The Stranger even published an article by Katie Herzog on April 10 entitled, “The United Airline’s incident (and Delta’s ongoing cancellations) reflect how much plane travel is sucking right now.”

Needless to say, all this news has discouraged many from travel. Sen. Bill Nelson said during a conference held on May 4, “Air travelers frequently (say) they ‘feel like they’re being treated as self-loading cargo rather than as valued consumers.’”

I am in no way condoning the decisions nor the actions of these airlines, nor other incidents that have occurred and wronged innocent individuals. However, I do not agree that individuals should let this interfere with their travel endeavors.

Not only is travel fun and relaxing, but it is actually scientifically proven to be beneficial. Forget the money, time, fear or whatever else you say is preventing you from going beyond your hometown borders. I promise, it will all work out.

The plane ride is only a portion of the overall trip and is ultimately insignificant to that which you can gain from going beyond the streets you are used to.

Travel gets you out of your comfort zone and allows your personality to be more open toward things and people. Psychology teaches that there are five dominant characteristics to describe a person’s personality: neuroticism, openness, extraversion, conscientiousness and agreeableness. According to Elite Daily, “The more travelers interact with new people and immerse themselves in a new culture, the more their goals are aligned with the openness personality trait.”

Traveling can also help increase emotional stability. When traveling, it is common to have plans change frequently. This includes flight plans. Because traveling helps accustom travelers to day-to-day eccentricity, Elite Daily said it allows you to be “less anxious” when changes come up in your everyday life.

Travel will also expand your mind and give you a new perspective on life, the world and even religion. According to healthfitnessrevolution.com, “Traveling allows the mind to expand and literally see the world in new and different ways. When we become accustomed to a certain way of living, our minds tend (to) become closed to many of life’s possibilities.”

Other benefits include learning patience, strengthening your brain and personal alertness, just to name a few.

I have been blessed to travel to various countries within four continents, and I can attest to all of these benefits.

So if the farthest you’ve traveled is to Grandma’s house, I would encourage you to move on. Terrible flights, along with the money struggle, and the time barriers are excuses that can and should be overcome. It is worth it all. Even the broken nose and concussion — trust me.

Mark Twain said, “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.”