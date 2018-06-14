Doorstep: Fun dates & new friends

A new dating app called Doorstep launched for BYU-Idaho students on April 21.

Bruce Peck, a senior studying business management, Garrett Barlocker, an alumnus who graduated with a degree in software engineering, and John Shin, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, used their different interests and skills to create what was the dating website — now the dating app, called Doorstep.

Doorstep is an app that sets you up on a date based off preferences. The user sets an age range, height and some of their interests, and the app will pair users up with someone who seems compatible with them based off that information.

Once the app has paired a couple, it asks them if they are interested in the date and sets them up with another paired couple for a group date. The two males message each other to set a time and a place, and the guys are required to call their dates. Not text, but call.

Peck’s motivation was to build an app that actually got people out on dates.

“It’s not about looking at peoples photos, it’s about going out and meeting people in real life,” Peck said.

Stockton Grimaud, a sophomore studying business management and a user of the new app, said he would recommend it to students who have had negative experiences with other dating apps such as Mutual or Tinder.

“It takes a new approach to dating apps,” Grimaud said.

Barlocker, who runs all of Doorstep’s technology, met his wife Madeline on the Doorstep website before it was an app.

Barlocker’s goal is to continue pursuing the app and expand the company. Right now he runs all the technology for the business full-time.

As of right now, the app is only in Rexburg, but Peck, Shin and Barlocker all have hopes of expanding it. The next location they are hoping to build is in is Provo, and to keep expanding from there.

Doorstep partners with Gator Jacks and Baked, local companies in Rexburg, to get the users discounts on their dates.

Since the app’s launch there have been over 500 users sign up and 37 couples who have gone on dates.