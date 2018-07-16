Douglas D. Holmes to deliver Commencement address

Brother Douglas D. Holmes will deliver the graduation commencement speech on Monday, July 23, 2018, at 3:45 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium.

Brother Holmes currently serves as the first counselor in the Young Men’s presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He received his bachelor’s degree in arts in family science and his master’s in Business Administration from Brigham Young University and is now a self-employed investor and developer.

He and his wife, Erin, are the parents of six children.