Drivers caught texting and eating behind the wheel at BYU-I

This article was written by: Kaitlynn Korth
On September 19, 2010 in Provo Utah, Jessica Raylene Wilson, who was born and raised in Rexburg, Idaho, was a pedestrian crossing the street when she was killed by a car.
Cade Myles Krueger, the driver, was charged with “negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor and texting while driving, a class C misdemeanor,” according to ksl.com.
They both had a life ahead of themselves, this was all changed by one mistake— a cellphone.
Even though 94% of teen drivers admit that texting while driving is dangerous, 35% of teens do it anyways, according to Edgar Snyder and associates, a law firm representing injured people.
A Scroll reporter captured moments on BYU-Idaho campus, when students allowed themselves to be distracted while driving.
Londyn Edstrom, a sophomore at BYU-I studying childhood development said in June 2014, someone she dated ended up in a head on collision, because he was texting and driving.
“He was in the hospital for three months. For one month he was in a coma. He suffered 2 broken legs, serious head bleeding, memory loss, and a collapsed lung,” Edstrom said.
After breathing on a ventilator and enduring brain surgeries, he engaged in six months of physical therapy.
“Unfortunately, in the other car was a father and his four year old daughter. They were both hospitalized and two days later the daughter died,” Edstrom said.
Over the past summer, Edstrom had the opportunity to talk to him.
“He said It took him a long time to gain the courage to get behind the wheel again,” Edstrom said. “Now, whenever he gets in the car he throws his phone in the back seat.”
Idaho does not ban talking on a cell phone while driving, according to the DMV. However, texting while operating a vehicle is banned for all drivers, regardless of age or vehicle type.
Even though it is not illegal to talk on a cell phone while driving, any cell phone use is dangerous, according to Edgar Snyder and associates. 1.6 million crashes occur each year due to cellphone use while driving.
Think before you get in the car. One innocent text can lead to the guiltiest crime.
“Every time I do text and drive, I always think of [my friend] and his experience.” Edstrom said.