Drivers caught texting and eating behind the wheel at BYU-I

This article was written by: Kaitlynn Korth

On September 19, 2010 in Provo Utah, Jessica Raylene Wilson, who was born and raised in Rexburg, Idaho, was a pedestrian crossing the street when she was killed by a car.

Cade Myles Krueger, the driver, was charged with “negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor and texting while driving, a class C misdemeanor,” according to ksl.com.

They both had a life ahead of themselves, this was all changed by one mistake— a cellphone.

Even though 94% of teen drivers admit that texting while driving is dangerous, 35% of teens do it anyways, according to Edgar Snyder and associates, a law firm representing injured people.