WATCH: Understanding the rules for drones in Rexburg

Written by Eric Grossarth. Video by Alycia Marks.

On Nov. 1, the India aviation ministry spoke on creating rules of usage of drones including for commercial purposes by the end of the year.

Incidents involving UAS and airplanes have been on a rise with 1,274 reported in 2016 alone, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In Rexburg, common safety principles established by the FAA should apply; never fly a UAS below 400 feet and around obstacles, do not fly over large groups of people, keep the UAS in sight.

“I’ve been flying drones for probably three months now,” said Cade Thompson, a freshman studying accounting.

Thompson said he purchased his first UAS after seeing others fly them around and thought it looked fun.

“It’s really trust the drone more than you trust yourself because the drone is smart and it knows what it’s doing,” Thompson said in describing how simple it is to operate. “It’s not like a cheap little remote-control car. So, it’s really nice like that.”

Thompson is one of the several students who own a UAS and fly them around in the area.

“I have no ideas of any laws there are for dones,” said Jon Michael Ossola, a freshman studying computer science. “I’m not really aware of the issue because it’s not something on the news or something really anybody talks about.”

The FAA, who regulates and establishes safety in the United States on all aircraft explains on their website that the safe use of unmanned aircraft is of top priority. While the use of UAS has skyrocketed to millions according to the FAA , the education of their use continues to be an issue.

“I would like to remind drone operators that endangering the safety of an aircraft is extremely dangerous and a serious offense,” said Marc Garneau, from Transport Canada, in an official statement.

Currently, the FAA has a website informing those on how to safely operate UAS and the B4UFLY App to inform UAS pilots of safety to prevent incidents involving aircraft and UAS.