Drug Complaint Separates Parents from Child

On Wednesday, June 27, Rexburg police received a call resulting in the separation of a couple and their 6-month-old child. They were arrested for drug charges and injury to child.

The call came at around 2 p.m. when tenants at the 500 block of Yale Ave. reported smells of marijuana coming from the vents. Rexburg law enforcement officials then arrived at the scene.

Arrests were made for Ryan Phillips (34) and Kaci Phillips (30) who smoked marijuana in the same room as the baby.

Captain Randy Lewis said Ryan and Kaci have been taken to the Madison County Jail and the 6-month-old child has been placed in the custody of Idaho Health and Welfare.