Too early to celebrate? Booting laws changing in Idaho

On July 5, at the Rexburg City Council meeting, Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rob Wood gave a presentation regarding booting and the amending of booting ordinance 911.

Wood brought forth at the meeting that booting is explicitly illegal by the state of Idaho through Idaho Code 49-229.

Idaho Code 49-229 reads, “…any person who temporarily or permanently preventing (a vehicle’s) useful operation, or for any purpose against the will or without the consent of the owner of the vehicle…shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

This means, starting July 21, those who remove their own boot will not be charged with a misdemeanor, but those who put on boots and apartment owners who issue boots will be charged.

Until that time, July 21, local law enforcement has the duty to enforce the law as it is.