Earth Day: How can you make a difference?

Article written by Madison Weaver.

How many times does an average BYU-Idaho apartment take out the trash in a week?

Now picture all of that trash multiplied by all of the apartments in Rexburg, and none of it is put in a recycling bin.

The average college student yields 640 pounds of solid waste per year, according to statistics on Boston College’s website. More so, 320 of those pounds are paper products.

The Rexburg Recycling Center offers single–stream recycling services where the trash is hand sorted, but this service is offered only on campus.

In honor of Earth Day, here are three ways BYU-I students can go green, besides recycling:

1. Consider a refillable water bottle

Bottled water is not only pricey, but it also produces an excessive amount of plastic waste each year, according to The World Watch Institute website.

The Boston College website states that the excessive amount of plastic bottle waste — 1.5 million tons — could be used to power 250,000 homes.

2. Unplug

A computer charger can still use electricity without a device attached, according to ourearth.org.

In fact, 25 percent of the electricity used to power electronics at home is consumed when the devices are off.

Unplugging device chargers will reduce the amount of wasted electricity.

3. Reusable shopping bags

Leigh Ann Evans, the Web Systems Specialist for The Nature Conservancy, suggests canvas or reusable mesh bags while shopping.

In the United States less than one percent of plastic bags are recycled per year.

By switching to reusable shopping bags, consumers will decrease the impact of plastic waste in both production and disposal of plastic waste.

Earthday.org recognizes April 22 as the anniversary of the modern environment movement formed in 1970. The organization invites everyone to create their own environmental movements within their lives this Earth Day.