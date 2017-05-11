East Idaho judge responds to making Idaho Supreme Court candidate list

It’s been almost thirty years since a judge from Eastern Idaho has served on the Idaho Supreme Court.

Now, East Idaho Seventh District Judge Gregory Moeller is in the running to fill a vacancy on the Idaho Supreme Court.

“This was a difficult decision for me, because I love my current job and I love serving as a judge in this community,” Moeller told BYU-Idaho Scroll. “However, I have had many people urge me to apply.

So, after much thought and discussion with my family, I decided to throw my hat in the race. I’m doing this because I believe I can make a positive difference for the entire state of Idaho. It is an honor to be included in such a deep pool of well-qualified candidates.”

The Idaho Judicial Council announced the 15 candidates Thursday, May 11. Only two candidates are from east Idaho.

Justice Larry M. Boyle of Idaho Falls was the last Idaho Supreme Court justice from east Idaho who served from 1989-1992.

The final decision on the appointment to the Idaho Supreme Court will be made later this fall.

See where all the candidates are from in the map below: