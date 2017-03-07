Easy at-home workouts when there’s no time to hit the gym

College life is busy, and finding time to work out can be pretty difficult. Between balancing classes, relationships, friends and studying, finding time to hit the gym seems nearly impossible.
Here are a few workouts that can help keep you in shape without leaving the comfort of your home.
To work out your arms:
- Pushups- 3 sets of 20
- Diamond pushups- 3 sets of 20
- Tricep dips- 3 sets of 20
All these exercises help tone your upper arms and improve muscular endurance. It can also create lean muscle mass which can help improve metabolism.
To help work out your legs you should try:
- Squats- 3 sets of 50
- Lunges- 3 sets of 50 per side (in total 100)
- Wall squats- 3-5 mins depending on your capability
- Mountain climbers- 3-5 mins, as fast as you are capable
- Standing calf raisers- 3 sets of 50
These exercises will help tone and strengthen the lower body. They build muscle and workout a full range of muscle.
For more of a core workout, these will help get the job done:
- Pushups- 3 sets of 20
- Pull-ups (if possible)- 3 sets of 20
- Plank- start off with 3 mins and as you continue to work out increase the time
- Leg lifts- 3 sets of 20
- Russians- 3 sets of 30 (each side)
- Burpees- 3 sets of 20
Core exercises will help strengthen your mid-section and create that six pack you’ve always wanted. Also, core strength can help improve your balance and stability.
But a key element in a workout is what happens after the workout: stretching. Try a few of these to help relax your muscles and prevent tension:
- Shoulder stretch- for back and shoulders
- Forward bend- for hamstrings
- Runner’s lunge- for hamstrings and calves
- Heel drop- for ankles and foot joints
- Upward dog- for back and arms
Doing any of these stretches 3-4 times for 30-40 seconds will get the most out of them and help you to feel your best and ready to work out tomorrow.
