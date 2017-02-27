Eating Disorder Awareness Week 2017

The week of Feb. 26 to March 4 has been selected as National Eating Disorder Awareness week. The National Eating Disorders Association chose this week to fulfill their goal on the awareness by putting life-saving resources into the hands of those in need.

NEDA encourages everyone to shatter the stigma and asks for the increase access to care, according to the NEDA website.

“Eating disorders are complex illnesses with close connections to substance abuse, trauma, obesity and other mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder,” according to the official NEDA website.

Eating disorders affect all kinds of people, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age or sexuality, according to NEDA.

Approximately 30 million Americans will struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lives, according NEDA. Having the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, those with eating disorders often live in the shadows and most people don’t get the help they need.

“Eating disorders, such as bulimia, binge eating disorder and anorexia, are serious illnesses that involve extreme emotions, attitudes, and behaviors surrounding food, exercise and body image,” according to NEDA.

NEDA invited participants on their website to take eating disorders seriously as public health concerns to “bust the myths and get the facts,” and encourage people to take action and fight for change.

“Weight stigma possesses a significant threat to psychological and physical health,” according to NEDA. “It has been documented as a significant risk factor for depression, low self-esteem and body dissatisfaction.”

“It’s not something that just makes your skinny; it affects pretty much every organ in your body,” said Catherine Heiner, a nurse at Madison Memorial Hospital. “People think that it’ll make you skinny. They think it’ll make you pretty but really what is doing is destroying you, and everyone around you.”

By the age of six, girls especially start to express concerns about their own weight or shape, according to nursingcenter.com. Sixty-nine percent of elementary school girls say pictures in magazines influence their concept of the ideal body shape.

“If you start little habits that aren’t good, it can become a big thing that takes over your life,” said Launa Simmons, a dietician at Madison Memorial Hospital. “It becomes a psychological thing.”

“It’s time to celebrate recovery and the heroes who make it possible,” according to NEDA. “It’s time to take action and fight for change. It’s Time to Talk About It!”