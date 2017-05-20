eBooks vs. paper books: Which one is the best?

The way people read has changed dramatically over the past few decades. Nowadays the information comes with the click of a button.

There is no need to take a trip to the local library to access information or research a topic. Information is readily available on different devices.

According to the Pew Research Center, 28 percent of Americans in 2015 had read an eBook in the past year. The site stated that this percentage has steadily increased within the past five years alone.

There are several advantages of opting for an eBook versus a paper book. Some of these benefits include the fact that eBooks allow the user to change the font size, buy and read books within an instant and are overall the cheaper option in the long run.

Many BYU-Idaho courses require an online textbook or offer an online version as another option for students.

According to The Huffington Post, print books are nicer because “they give you something to hold onto, they convey information more easily and they are great for taking notes in the margins.”

“They are also much more theft-resistant than eBooks and Kindles,” according to The Huffington Post.

Zena Johansson, a sophomore studying social work, said she prefers paper books.

“I like it better because I don’t do well with technology; it has always been harder for me,” Johansson said. “I am a visual learner, so when I can hold onto something I tend to learn better. I like to feel the pages.”

Johansson said paper books are much more reliable than eBooks in different ways.

“You can easily grab your book,” Johansson said. “I believe that paper books are a more reliable resource because at any given moment your laptop could die, it could get stolen or the Internet could go down.”

Cameron Jones, a freshman studying computer information technology, shared his opinion about electronic versus paper books.

“I have a kindle; I prefer reading electronic books because then you don’t have to waste the paper,” Jones said.

Torrey Morrill, a faculty member in the Religion Department, said he decided to allow only one of his classes to use electronic copies of the scriptures in class. He shared his observations about this class and the overall atmosphere of the classroom.

“There is less participation in class and a lot of off in la la land looks; It is too much temptation for most,” Morrill said.

Morrill said that turning the pages of a paper book is much more satisfying than clicking a button.

“I’m a visual learner and I love to highlight the words,” Morrill said. “With electronics, you can never turn the pages. There is something about opening a book versus opening an app.”

Stuart Draper, the founder and CEO of Stukent, an online internet marketing course, said electronic coursework has a number of benefits for students in a variety of different ways.

“Electronic Courseware is more interactive because you can read and then practice, or read and then watch a video explaining and showing, or read the academic text and then click a link to a resource that shows how that information is applicable in the real world today,” Draper said.

Draper said that the human race is reading much more now that they have access to information with the click of a button.

“I think psychologically we are more willing to read and keep reading material when scrolling with our thumb as compared to hefting a text and flipping pages,” Draper said.

He said all students learn in different ways.

“Each student learns in a different way,” Draper said. “Not all of us learn and retain knowledge by simply reading. Some of us learn better by watching. Some of us learn better by listening. Still, others learn better by reading. I would argue that the perfect pedagogy is a mix of all of the above.”