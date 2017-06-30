Eclipse visitors rent student housing

Ela Palea, a Nauvoo House manager, said that Nauvoo House Apartments will be offering to house eclipse guests. She said that no one has responded to the offer, but if they do, then they will have a place to stay at Nauvoo.

“(Eclipse visitors and students) can’t stay in the same building,” Palem said. We have a guys’ building and a girls’ building. The only way we are able to do this is because we have a third building and that’s where the eclipse people will stay.”

Wendy Provost, a Birch Plaza manager, said they will be housing both eclipse visitors and students since they have enough apartments to house both groups. Provost said that they will be enforcing the Honor Code for both parties.

“In our office, we talked about how we are strict housing and affiliated with the school, that school guidelines need to be kept and followed,” Provost said. “For example, we are going to make sure in our welcome packets (eclipse visitors) are aware there is no alcohol, no smoking and no drugs. We are going to do our best to implement the Honor Code where we can.”