Education Week: Get ready for it

BYU-Idaho will host Education Week from July 27 to 29.

Education Week is a conference focused on the gathering, learning and strengthening of the community and students, according to the BYU-I website.

“Inspiring teachers lead classes on topics from ancient scripture to preparedness and Church doctrine to self-improvement,” according to the BYU-I website.

The Education Week webpage informed that daily devotionals, swimming, bowling, dances and interactive story times will be some of the activities available during the three days.

Amy LaBaugh, BYU-I Student Life vice president; Curtis Castillo, a member of the Religion Department; and Mary Ellen Edmunds, an author and a religious public speaker, will be the guest speakers for the event.

“At Education Week, you have the opportunity to gather with others seeking to strengthen themselves and their families as disciples of Jesus Christ and as leaders in their homes and the world around them,” according to the BYU-I website.

Ultimi, a group of three world-renowned tenors, will perform as part of a Center Stage performance, on Thursday, July 27.

Mercy River, a group of three LDS musicians known for their inspiring music, will be another Center Stage performance that will happen, on Friday, July 28.

The tickets will cost $35 if purchased before July 20, and $45 any time after that.

For more information, visit The Education Week webpage.